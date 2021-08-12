ZZ Top Digital Sales + Lyric Searches Spike After Death of Dusty Hill

Fan interest in ZZ Top remains strong well after the July 28 death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill. We recently reported about ZZ Top's music seeing a spike on the Apple Music charts, and the same holds true for both the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs chart and recent LyricFind charts, which marks lyric search queries.

According to Billboard, ZZ Top has risen to the top of their Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart for the week dated Aug. 14 with multiple entries seeing a rise. Topping all of their songs is the 1974 single "La Grange that moves from No. 2 to No. 1 on the chart with 1,600 sold over the July 30-Aug. 5 tracking period.

The band also placed "Sharp Dressed Man" (No. 2), "Tush" (No. 5) and "Gimme All Your Lovin'" (No. 6) inside the Top 10 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. All four tracks also appear on the Rock Digital Song Sales Chart, with "La Grange" leading the four at No. 6 on that chart.

Billboard reports that the band's entire catalog was streamed 12.7 million times over the charting period, an increase of 20 percent from the previous week. They also saw their song digital downloads climb 29 percent, while their albums increased 82 percent.

In addition, the greatest hits package Goin' 50 entered the Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 5, while also debuting at No. 20 on the Top Rock Albums chart and surfacing at No. 129 on the overall Billboard 200 Album Chart.

As stated, fans were also busy conducting plenty of search for ZZ Top with 10 of their titles having placed on the LyricFind U.S. chart. The 1986 track "Rough Boy" was tops on that list at No. 1, followed by "Tush" at No. 4.

Hill had quite the career with ZZ Top, the band he formed with Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard in 1969. The group saw success in the '70s with such staples as "La Grange," "Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers" and "Tush."

Their career took another giant leap forward in the '80s with the advent of MTV, where their series of videos featuring the mysterious ZZ Top car and it's do-gooding female occupants became some of the network's most popular clips. "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," "Sleeping Bag" and "Rough Boy" were part of a highly successful streak of songs for the group.