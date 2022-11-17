Kymberly Herrin, an actress and former Playboy Playmate who lit up the screen in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died at the age of 65, according to People. She was Playboy's "Playmate of the Month" in March 1981, per EW.

And in addition to her iconic role in the 1984 ZZ Top video, Herrin appeared in several Hollywood films of the era, including Romancing the Stone (1984), Ghostbusters (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) and Road House (1989). The Santa Barbara News-Press in Herrin's hometown of Santa Barbara, California, first reported her death Tuesday (Nov. 15).

Watch the "Legs" video near the bottom of this post.

In a 2013 interview, Herrin remembered getting the part for the ZZ Top video. "I was in LA partying with some friends," she recalled. "I was up late. I had a cold. I checked my [answering] machine in Santa Barbara and there was the [ZZ Top] casting call. Be there today and I had one hour. I flipped out."

Herrin continued, "They called my name and I met the boys in the band. I apologized for my appearance. Then I asked if anyone had mineral water — or better, a beer. They must have been thirsty, also. Out came the beer and we started talking about everything — motorcycles, chili cook-offs, Santa Barbara…and we had mutual friends in [Santa Barbara]. They were super nice guys. We hit it off."

"Legs" appears on ZZ Top's Eliminator, the same 1983 effort that contains the classic rock band's "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Sharp Dressed Man." Those two songs, together with "Legs," make up a music video trilogy that focuses on a trio of conventionally attractive women. The album also includes "Got Me Under Pressure." This month, ZZ Top's Elwood Francis performed "Got Me Under Pressure" using a 17-string bass.

From the Santa Barbara News-Press:

Kymberly Ellen Herrin passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. Kymberly was born in Lompoc, California, on October 2, 1957, to Sandy Herrin and Billie (Herrin) Dodson. She was a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and a beautiful woman inside and out. Kymberly graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1975. She went on to be a model, graced the cover of over a dozen magazines, both local and international. Kymberly also appeared in several well-known movies, including Ghostbusters and Romancing the Stone. Kymberly loved to travel and to sail. She lived aboard and sailed on a 75-foot yacht for several years, along the California Coast, through the Panama Canal, in the Sea of Cortez, in Baja and into the Caribbean. Kymberly is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor, along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Kymberly will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. If you are so moved, please make a donation in Kym's memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

ZZ Top, "Legs" (Music Video)