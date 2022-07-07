Last month, America’s Got Talent contestant Harper blew us away with her awesome – and, honestly, slightly terrifying – rendition of Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.”

Since then, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of her first original track, and luckily, the wait is now over.

Titled “Falling,” it was penned and produced by Ben Lumber (Acres) and Chris Wiseman (Currents/Shadow of Intent). Harper explains that “Falling” was actually written “shortly after” she covered “Holy Roller,” adding, “This was the first creative process and song writing process I’ve been a part of so it was super fun to create something I can call my own.”

She’s even created a music video for the tune, which you can check it out below. Directed by Lumber – with additional footage from Haunted Mattress – it’s an appropriately frenetic and mysterious clip that makes the scorching song that much more enticing.

Plus, the new song and video arrive alongside the announcement that Harper has signed with independent label Pale Chord (in partnership with Rise Records) who is also home to Spiritbox. So far, she says, they’ve been “nothing short of amazing.”

You can even pick up some Harper merch here.

Last summer, Harper put out a vocal cover video of “Holy Roller” that’s garnered over 225,500 views on YouTube. It also earned praise from numerous major rock and metal publications.

Since then, she’s received “nothing but love and support” from Spiritbox, and she even got the chance to perform with them at London’s 02 Academy Islington this past June. “[It] was a dream come true and a memory I will cherish and be forever grateful for,” Harper says of the experience.

Without a doubt, “Falling” is but another early step in what’s sure to be a meteoric metal rise.