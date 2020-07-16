10-Year-Old Musician Plays Audioslave With Guitar Gifted by Tom Morello

You've probably seen her all over the rock and metal internet by now, but if you haven't heard of Nandi Bushell just yet, it's time to pay attention. The 10-year-old musician has gone viral several times for her talents, covering some of rock's biggest hits. Now, she has a video tackling Audioslave's "Cochise" on a guitar gifted by Tom Morello himself.

Bushell posted a multi-instrumental cover of herself playing Rage Against the Machine's "Guerrilla Radio" at the beginning of June in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It caught the attention of Morello, who in turn gifted her his "Soul Power" Fender Stratocaster and left her a video message praising her.

As a token of her appreciation, the young musician recorded a cover of the opening track to Audioslave's 2002 debut album playing the bass, Morello's guitar and the drums. "Dear Tom Morello and Brad Wilk, thank you for always supporting me," she wrote in the video's description. "I made this cover of 'Cochise' for you both. Tom Morello, I love my new 'Soul Power' Fender guitar!"

Guess what? She kills it, even mimicking Morello's helicopter-like slapping in the beginning. He posted a tweet sharing the video and writing, "That guitar is in good hands!"

Check out the cover below.

Nandi Bushell - "Cochise" (Audioslave Cover)