Watch Tom Morello Gift 10-Year-Old Viral Musician With ‘Soul Power’ Fender Strat

Rage Against the Machine / Audioslave legend Tom Morello surprised a young musician with his signature guitar following her viral performance of “Guerrilla Radio.” 10-year-old Nandi Bushell performed guitar, bass and drums in the clip, supporting Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd.

Bushell has become an online favorite thanks to her spirited jams of Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, Royal Blood and more. She even wrote ‘Soul Power’ on one of her guitars, paying tribute to the axe Morello famously wielded in Audioslave.

The instrumental prodigy’s reaction to Tom Morello’s gift was caught on tape, with the Rage guitarist offering a message of encouragement to the young woman. “I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said in his message.

“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

“Wow, from the actual Tom Morello!” she reacted. “Thank you so, so, so much for this beautiful guitar. I can’t wait to jam with you!”

Tom Morello Gifts Nandi Bushell With a Guitar

