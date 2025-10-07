10 Overlooked ’90s Rock Albums That Should’ve Been Bigger (Year by Year)

The 1990s were huge for rock, but even with business booming there were still some amazing rock albums that somehow were not as big as they should've been

In this list, we're giving praise to some well-deserving albums and in some cases maybe even introducing you to records that you might have missed upon their first release.

There are a few on here that feature well-known names. For instance, while we know Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament from Pearl Jam, but it's definitely worth your time to go revisit their previous group Mother Love Bone who issued their lone album Apple in 1990.

And while the Pixies are often considered progenitors of the grunge movement, we give a shoutout to one of Frank Black's solo works of the '90s that's now critically praised but didn't necessarily hit a commercial windfall upon its release.

As rock of the '90s was so diverse, so is this list. We've got representation from blues-rock, industrial music, stoner rock and even a few British exports that didn't quite fit the Brit-rock of the '90s mold.

We're also breaking this list down by year and giving you a few other awesome overlooked rock albums from each year in case you want to go down the rabbit hole of revisiting these gems.

READ MORE: The 75 Best Rock Songs of the 1990s:

Take a look at our picks and if you have some other great '90s rock albums you feel didn't get their due, please let us know in the comments.

10 Overlooked 1990s Rock Albums That Should've Been Bigger Not every album finds their audience upon release, but there are some '90s rock albums that certainly deserved more support than they got. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

10 '90s Grunge Bands That Should Have Been Bigger You know the 'Big 4' from Seattle and likely some of the other grunge favorites, but these '90s grunge bands seem like they should have had a bigger career. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.