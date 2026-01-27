2 Minnesota Metal Band Members Quit Over ‘ICE Apologist’ Vocalist

Minnesota metalcore outfit Reflections are down two members at it appears that the hot button topic of ICE, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, played a role in the band defections.

The divide took on a more public presence Monday (Jan. 26) when exiting bassist Francis Xayana and guitarist Patty Somoulay called out the band's singer Jake Wolf over his support of ICE amidst the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis.

What Did the Exiting Members of Reflections Say?

Somaulay alluded to the conflict over ICE in his exit statement. He shared via his Instagram account, “I am no longer a part of Reflections. A lot of stuff happening in life lately where it just does not feel okay to continue on with this myself. Also f**k ICE. This isn’t the country my family wanted to risk their lives to come to.”

Xayana offered more insight through a posting on his Instagram Stories, revealing the conflict with singer Jake Wolf.

He shared:

Jake has always had control of the band.

There’s a reason Patty left even though he is the primary writer.

Jake is an ICE apologist and I will not fuck with someone like that.

I don’t give a flying fuck what we’ve been through. I cannot trust a person who thinks this is necessary.

And honestly fuck you if you support this ICE shit. You’re a fucking bitch.

And instead of getting into your fucking feelings y’all should have been listening to Black voices this entire time.

Now when a white person is killed in the same form they’ve experienced for centuries, we are at end game.

There is no going back. This is the beginning of the end if people continue to turn a blind eye.

He’s going to kill anyone who opposes him.

At press time, neither Wolf nor the Reflections social media had publicly addressed the two band member departures. The most recent post on their Instagram account revealed the band's intent to play at the 2026 Euroblast progressive music festival in late September and no additional dates appear to be booked until the fall.

Both Xayana and Somoulay had been members of Reflections alongside Wolf since the band first started in 2010. The group has issued five studio albums, with the most recent being 2022's The Fantasy Effect Redux.

