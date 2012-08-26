2021 Louder Than Life Festival – One Month Away

Music is BACK in Bourbon City with America’s Largest Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, Sept. 23-26, 2021. Metallica, Disturbed & Korn are headlining with performances from Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Staind, Mudvayne, Rise Against, Cypress Hill, Gojira & 70+ more incredible bands.

2022 dates have also been announced with an EXCLUSIVE NEW LAYAWAY OFFER! Louder Than Life is coming back with four days of rock, Sept. 22 - 25, 2022 and for the first time ever, you can lock in two years of Louder Than Life with 11 months to pay it off! That’s right, get your 2021 pass(es) today and lock in 2022 at phase one pricing, with payments amortized now through August 2022! Rock for two years for only $50 down today. Hurry, limited time offer, while supplies last.

Already have a ticket to 2021? You can get your 2022 weekend passes now at PHASE ONE pricing for only $22 down, with eleven months to pay it off!

Purchase now BELOW:

2021🎟https://louderthanlifefestival.com/passes/

2021-2022 🎟 https://louderthanlifecombo.frontgatetickets.com/

2022 🎟 https://louderthanlife2022.frontgatetickets.com/

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS.