2022 Ohana Encore Weekend Lineup Revealed

It seems fans just can't get enough of the Ohana Festival, and following on the footsteps of the success of last year's Ohana Encore weekend, Eddie Vedder and the festival organizers are set to do it again.

While the 2022 edition of the Ohana Festival was revealed earlier this year, the Ohana Encore features another great weekend of music with some acts carrying over, but several fresh additions to the lineups as well. As with the previous week, the performances will once again take place at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

Vedder returns to headline the first night (Oct. 8), sharing top billing with Alanis Morissette, along with a bill that includes The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Marcus King, Painted Shield, Charlotte Lawrence, Trousdale, Seratones and Jonny Roundhouse.

The second day has The Black Keys and Haim atop the bill, with Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithhauser, Pluralone, Illuminati Hotties, Jaime Wyatt and Jonny Roundhouse rounding out the bill.

Ticket options for Ohana Encore Weekend include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, 2-Day GA, 2-Day VIP and Ultimate VIP. For all ticketing and pre-sale information, please visit ohanafest.com.

The SMS pre-sale for Ohana Festival Encore Weekend will begin on Thursday (June 16) at 10AM PT. The general public on-sale for this event will take place Friday (June 17) at 10AM PT.

As for the initial Ohana Festival weekend, it takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2 with Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White and P!nk among the top billed talent. Learn more about that lineup here.

Ohana Encore 2022 Lineup

