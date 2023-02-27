2023 Beale Street Music Festival Lineup Revealed – Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant + More

There's nothing like Memphis in May, as fans who've attended the Beale Street Music Festival will tell you. The annual music festival is set to return to Tom Lee Park in Memphis May 5-7 this year, with an eclectic lineup of performers led by 2023 top-liners Greta Van Fleet, The Lumineers and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss.

For rock and metal fans, you can also look for Hardy, 311, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, The Struts, Gov't Mule, Toadies, Living Colour and White Reaper among others.

The lineup also includes such top acts as Earth, Wind & Fire, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR, Glorilla, Ziggy Marley, PJ Morton, Dru Hill, Andy Grammer, Los Lobos, Lucinda Williams and more. See the full lineup below.

And for those visiting the area, the Memphis Tourism "Blues Stage on Beale" will be offered free and open to the public, with no ticket required for entry to the Handy Park-set stage over the weekend.

You can get your tickets for the Beale Street Music Festival here and find out other pertinent information about the music weekend at this location.

2023 Beale Street Music Festival Lineup

