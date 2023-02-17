2023 Upheaval Festival Lineup Revealed – Bring Me the Horizon, Falling in Reverse + More

It's on! The 2023 Upheaval Festival lineup is set with two of the buzziest bands in hard rock heading up this year's music weekend. Bring Me the Horizon and Falling in Reverse will lead the two-day festival taking place in Grand Rapids, Michigan the weekend of July 14 and 15.

Bring Me the Horizon headlines opening night on Friday, July 14, with Lamb of God, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Dorothy, Memphis May Fire, Royal Bliss, New Years Day, Dayseeker, Black Note Graffiti and In Our Wake all set to play as well.

Falling in Reverse lead Day 2 on Saturday, July 15 on a bill that also features Halestorm, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, We Came as Romans, Suicide Silence, Crobot, Fame on Fire, Eva Under Fire, Of Virtue and Black Heart Saints.

And that's not all as far as music is concerned over the two-day weekend, as Gwar will play a Friday (July 14) aftershow at The Intersection with Heartsick, while Wage War have a Saturday (July 14) aftershow set at The Intersection with Thousand Below.

Both 2-day and single-day tickets are now on sale at the Upheaval Festival website, where you can also check out other details for your music weekend.

2023 Upheaval Festival Lineup + Aftershows

