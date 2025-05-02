The 4 Smashing Pumpkins Songs Never Played Live That Are In Billy Corgan’s Solo Tour Setlist

Billy Corgan is making his Machines of God tour this year something fresh by introducing at least four songs that have never been played live by Smashing Pumpkins into the setlist.

In a mailing to fans about the summer tour billed as Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, the musician has decided to reveal the contents of his setlist piecemeal for fans, starting off with the first six songs and adding two additional songs every few days through his Instagram account.

A peak at the first six songs listed includes one massive Smashing Pumpkins hit, one rarity that was last performed in 2019 and four songs that have never been played by Smashing Pumpkins within their live history.

What Six Songs Were Revealed as Part of Billy Corgan and the Machines of God Setlist?

Among the first six songs revealed, the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness lead single "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" leads the pack. The other previously played song, "The Aeroplane Flies High," also has Mellon Collie ties as it was an addition to the single release of the song "Thirty Three" from the album.

Corgan has previously stated that the upcoming tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the 25th anniversary of Machina / The Machines of God and Machina II / The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music as well as their most recent effort Aghori Mhori Mei.

The remaining four songs just announced for this summer's tour will all be debuts the first time they are played for an audience. "Here's to the Atom Bomb" and "White Spyder" both initially appeared on Machina II, while "Edin" and "Sicarus" are both tracks from the Aghori Mhori Mei album.

It should be noted that with each of Corgan's setlist reveal entries, he's also offering the opportunity for fans to win tickets to the concerts.

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God kick off their summer run June 7 in Baltimore with dates booked through June 29 in Minneapolis. Tickets for the run are currently on sale.

Who Is Playing in Billy Corgan's Machines of God Band?

While Billy Corgan is playing Smashing Pumpkins material, the core of his Smashing Pumpkins lineup will not be joining him on this summer run. That means Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha are not part of the trek.

So who is playing in the band? Corgan will have recently recruited Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong as part of this Machines of God band.

The group will also feature drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrr. Hayden has played with Dorothy, Beth Ditto, Nick Carter and Missing Persons among others. Kid Tigrr is the alter ego of Niights singer-songwriter Jenna Fournier.