Actress / comedienne Charlyne Yi recently recounted an incident of harassment from the past that occurred with Marilyn Manson, accusing the singer of both sexually and racially insensitive comments during a visit to the set of the TV show House.

Yi, who has an active twitter account and was responding to news of Manson's onstage meltdown this past week, posted on Saturday (Feb. 17) in a since deleted tweet, "Ugh, don't even get me started on Marilyn Manson. Yes this happened a long time ago -- on the last season of House, he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show and he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man." She went on to add, "I genuinely hope he gets help."

However, after posting the tweets, she received backlash from some of Manson's fans. In a tweet that she has also since deleted from her account, she states, "It's fun when you say someone harassed you and then it's followed by folks harassing you. I wonder if humans will ever get better."

Yi previously made headlines when recounting actor David Cross of making racially insensitive comments years prior as well.

Back in December, Manson offered his own comments concerning the wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, telling Channel 4 News in the U.K. that he would rather see alleged victims go to the police first rather than the press.

“When someone starts complaining about something that happened that seems a little bit not as serious as really sexual assault, I think it’s insulting to people that have been sexually assaulted,” he stated. “It pisses me off that when someone says, ‘Someone gave me an inappropriate gift.’ That’s not the same as being harmed.”

Manson added, “I just think that if you have something to say, you should say it to the police and not the press and handle it that way first and foremost … I disagree with how [Rose McGowan is] handling it. I just disagree with the entire snowball effect that’s happened with it. It could ruin a lot of people’s lives that don’t need to be ruined.” Video of the interview can be found here.

