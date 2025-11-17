Enter to Win a Vinyl Copy of Aerosmith + Yunglud’s ‘One More Time’ EP

It's one of the year's most buzzed about collaborations and simply by entering you could end up with a brand new vinyl version of the Aerosmith/Yungblud EP, One More Time. This comes to you courtesy of the Loudwire Nights radio show and is the latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

Both Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Yungblud appeared earlier this summer at the Back to the Beginning concert honoring Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath and later teamed up at the MTV VMAs for a tribute performance saluting Ozzy, but unbeknownst to many they had already found a music kinship prior to either event.

While appearing on the Loudwire Nights radio show recently, Yungblud confirmed that his association with Aerosmith came after he put out the nine-minute long song "Hello Heaven, Hello," which piqued the interest of guitarist Joe Perry.

"A lot of rock stars started reaching out to me, a lot of people were like, 'Wow, that took balls, we respect it,'" he said. "I'm getting emails from Brian May and Joe Perry and I'm like, 'What? Wow.' I think my whole goal was to really attack classic rock on this album."

Eventually, he approached Perry and Aerosmith about doing a remix version of the song and that led to even deeper discussion about a collaboration. Yungblud reserved a studio and recalls, "It's like a first date, you're either going home together or it's going to be a disaster. We got in the studio and 'My Only Angel' was written within 55 minutes." You can hear more of that chat in the podcast below.

Yungblud Guests on Loudwire Nights

This new EP features the first new Aerosmith music in 13 years. It's a five-song set that not only features their current Top 10 Mainstream Rock hit "My Only Angel," but also features a new 2025 remix of "Back in the Saddle" done with Yungblud.

READ MORE: Hear an Aerosmith-Yungblud Remix of 'My Only Angel' With Steve Martin

For this contest, we'll be picking five winners to receive the One More Time EP on vinyl. The collaborative effort arrives on Nov. 21, the same day this contest concludes. So be sure to get your contact info provided in the entry form below and if you're name is chosen we'll be reaching out to make sure you get your vinyl version of this Aerosmith and Yungblud collab.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.