Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace Marks Three Years of Sobriety

Congrats are in order for Against Me! vocalist Laura Jane Grace, who revealed via Twitter that she just past the three year mark in her sobriety.

While speaking about the mark, Grace revealed that at least some of the money that used to be spent on alcohol has been redirected to her passion for music. "3 years dry. 3 years without a drink," she wrote, adding, "An important anniversary to commemorate and in celebration of to forgive myself for all frivolous gear and music related purchases made the last 3 years and remember it could have just been money wasted down a bottle instead."

In reflecting on the responses to her post, Grace reiterated the financial cost that alcohol likely racked up while she was still drinking, telling one Twitter follower, "Seriously… even a $20 bottle of wine a night x 356 is almost $8k."

While Grace has still focused on Against Me!, she also released a solo album, Stay Alive, in 2020. She's also spent time of late supporting the record on tour, including recently playing the Four Seasons Total Landscaping business earlier this month. Stay up to date with her current shows here.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.