Alter Bridge Announce North American Headline Tour With Black Stone Cherry + Saint Asonia
Alter Bridge are hitting the road this spring with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia. The dates for the run are listed below.
The tour will kick off May 1 in Atlanta, though Saint Asonia will be absent from the opening date. The run also includes a handful of festival appearances, with Alter Bridge set to play the Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma Festivals, as well as the Herrinfesta Italiana late in the run minus the support acts.
The new North American tour dates come just a few months after Alter Bridge wraps their current tour leg. U.S. dates remain through Feb. 27 in Spokane, Washington. See all of the stops listed below and head to the band's website for ticketing info.
The artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10AM to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10PM local time and the public on sale is Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM local time.
Alter Bridge "Walk The Sky" Tour 2020 With Black Stone Cherry + Saint Asonia
May 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle (No Saint Asonia)
May 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival (AB Only)
May 4 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 6 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 7 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 9 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville
May 10 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA (AB Only)
May 12 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
May 13 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
May 15 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama
May 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival
May 18 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
May 20 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
May 21 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion
May 23 – Herrin, Ill. @ Herrinfesta Italiana (AB Only)
May 24 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma (AB Only)
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Feb. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Feb. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Feb. 21 – Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Montbleu Resort
Feb. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @The Wiltern
Feb. 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Feb. 27 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
