Alter Bridge are hitting the road this spring with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia. The dates for the run are listed below.

The tour will kick off May 1 in Atlanta, though Saint Asonia will be absent from the opening date. The run also includes a handful of festival appearances, with Alter Bridge set to play the Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma Festivals, as well as the Herrinfesta Italiana late in the run minus the support acts.

The new North American tour dates come just a few months after Alter Bridge wraps their current tour leg. U.S. dates remain through Feb. 27 in Spokane, Washington. See all of the stops listed below and head to the band's website for ticketing info.

The artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10AM to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10PM local time and the public on sale is Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM local time.

Alter Bridge "Walk The Sky" Tour 2020 With Black Stone Cherry + Saint Asonia

May 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle (No Saint Asonia)

May 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival (AB Only)

May 4 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 6 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 7 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 9 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 10 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA (AB Only)

May 12 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

May 13 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

May 15 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

May 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival

May 18 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 20 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

May 21 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion

May 23 – Herrin, Ill. @ Herrinfesta Italiana (AB Only)

May 24 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma (AB Only)

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Feb. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Feb. 21 – Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Montbleu Resort

Feb. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @The Wiltern

Feb. 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 27 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory