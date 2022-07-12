Amon Amarth Book Huge North American Tour With Carcass, Obituary + Cattle Decapitation

If you love death metal, then the news that Amon Amarth will embark on a headlining North American tour with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation may be the most exciting thing you see all week.

The viking obsessives will drop The Great Heathen Army, the successor to 2019's Berserker, on Aug. 5 and just over three months later, they'll head out on a 27-date tour that will criss-cross the United States, with two stops in Canada on the books as well.

“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril," comments Amon Amarth on the upcoming run.

Carcass vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker adds, "Carcass are looking forward to its first proper U.S. tour for...six years??? Can It really be that long??? We can’t think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of......it’s gonna be a RAGER!”

Death metal groove mongers Obituary offer, "We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this tour! When we got word that our good friends Amon Amarth asked for Obituary to join them here in North America, there was no hesitation, just an immediate yes! We are honored to share the stage and some cold beers with them again along with our longtime friends Carcass and San Diego brothers Cattle Decapitation! If this lineup doesn’t get you excited, check your pulse cause you may be dead!”

"We are thrilled to get back out on the road in the U.S. and especially with such a stacked lineup! It’s going to be a killer run and an honor to perform every night alongside these legends," Cattle Decapitation exclaim.

View the complete list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on July 15 at 10AM local time at the Amon Amarth website. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale that begins on July 12 at 11AM ET and ends July 14 at 10PM local time. Head here for more pre-sale information.

Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary + Cattle Decapitation Tour Dates

Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Nov. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theater

Nov. 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

Nov. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Nov. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Nov. 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 01 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Dec. 03 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Dec. 05 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Dec. 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 07- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown

Dec. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Dec. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Dec. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Dec. 15 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Dec. 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Dec. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

*No Carcass