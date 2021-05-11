Amon Amarth and Viking metal get a big rep from Marvel Comics superhero Thor in the debut issue of Heroes Reborn, a new Marvel Universe comic storyline featuring the Avengers.

In Issue #1, Thor sports an Amon Amarth T-shirt.

After the comic came out on May 5, along with eight variant edition covers available from Marvel, the longtime Swedish melodic death metal act showed their excitement at the surreal alliance on social media.

"The God of Thunder himself, Thor, wearing a familiar shirt in [Marvel]'s issue #1 of Heroes Reborn!" Amon Amarth relayed as they shared images of the comic panel with fans on Monday (May 10). "Skål!"

Heroes Reborn (also the name of a 1990s comic arc) was written by Jason Aaron and penciled by Ed McGuinness; it features cover art from Leinil Francis Yu.

According to Marvel, the story occurs in a "world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there was no Avengers to find him. Instead, this world has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now, the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?"

Last month, Amon Amarth took part in another cross-medium collab with Iron Maiden when the Viking warrior from the band's Berserker album art and mobile game joined Maiden's mascot, Eddie, in the English group's own game, Legacy of the Beast. Berserker, Amon Amarth's latest studio album, came out in 2019.