Evanescence will release their newest album, The Bitter Truth, on March 26. To celebrate the band’s massive career, we put together these unforgettable moments from Evanescence legend Amy Lee.

It was only a matter of time before everyone’s childhood was captured on camera, and a high school recital tape of Amy Lee made it all the way to YouTube. The duet of Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection” was actually posted by the guy who sings alongside Lee and was filmed on an ancient Hi-8 camera in Little Rock, Ark. From the very beginning of the performance, it’s plain to see how talented even a young Amy was.

It’s true that Evanescence’s breakout hit, “Bring Me to Life,” wasn’t supposed to feature its famous male vocal part. With the nu-metal movement at its height, Evanescence’s record label wanted a rapper added to the band, but the group refused, nearly losing their deal because of it.

“[We drove] all the way back to Arkansas with tears in our eyes,” Lee told Loudwire. “I guess we called their bluff enough that they were like, ‘Okay, we have a movie opportunity and we’re gonna let you do your thing, but you do have to have the rapper on the one song, because they specifically asked for it.’

“It did work out,” Lee laughed. I can’t be mad about it now.”

Check out these 10 Unforgettable Amy Lee Evanescence Moments in the Loud List below

10 Unforgettable Amy Lee Evanescence Moments