Watch Amy Lee Join Lzzy Hale on Duet of Halestorm’s ‘Break In’

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale remains quite busy during the pandemic, heading online of late to take part in We Are Hear's streaming interview series. During her most recent Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale segment, Hale welcomed her "bestie," Evanescence's Amy Lee, and not only did they catch up, but they also performed a socially-distanced duet.

Hale and Lee's chat begins at the 43:17 mark in the video below and culminated with Lee joining Hale for a performance of the Halestorm song "Break In" that originally appeared on Halestorm's The Strange Case Of ... album. Have a look at the chat and performance below.

Lzzy Hale + Amy Lee Perform "Break In"

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Chats With Evanescence's Amy Lee (43:17 mark)

Late last month, Evanescence returned with the new song "Wasted on You" from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth. It appears as though the track will be the first of several songs rolled out before the new record officially arrives. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Amy Lee revealed that while the album will come out in 2020, it doesn't have a release date as of yet because of the current pandemic.

Speaking on the band's plans for the album, Lee explained, "It's gonna be this year, but who knows when we can leave the house [to finish it, due to the COVID-19 lockdown]. So it's kind of those things where we have to wait to give you an official date, although I'd love to give you a date. I'm considering this is it — we're just releasing it one [song] at a time for a while until we eventually drop the rest of the album at the end of it at some point this year."

Evanescence's Amy Lee Speaks With Entertainment Tonight

Halestorm, meanwhile, have turned some of their attention to supporting their road crew that is currently sidelined during the pandemic. They're encouraging their fans to help support and get involved in their #ROADIESTRONG campaign.

"Roadies are more than a crew, they are the beating heart of the show," they explain. "They are the soldiers on the front lines. They are the first to arrive, and the last to leave. They handle the dirty work, and make the hard decisions. They keep the wheels turning and our dreams alive. Roadies are our tour family. They are OUR people. And in most cases they are the only ones in this crazy life who understand us. They live it and breathe it. We stand with all the roadies who are struggling during this lockdown. And encourage you to show your love and support for the men and women behind the curtain."

Fans can help out by purchasing #ROADIESTRONG merchandise, which can be found here, or by donating to Live Nation's Crew Nation campaign, which is helping to support road crew members during this period when touring has come to a halt.

Halestorm, #RoadieStrong Announcement