Angels & Airwaves Go Darkwave With New Song ‘Spellbound’

Angels & Airwaves continue to evolve, with the band's latest single "Spellbound" taking a decidedly more darkwave turn. It's the latest song to emerge from the band's upcoming LIFEFORMS album.

The band just dropped the video for the new song in which the group perform inside a darkened laser-filled room, occasionally lit with colorful lighting. The clip was directed by frontman Tom DeLonge and fits the mood of the song, which is more dark synth-heavy in tone. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below.

Angels & Airwaves, "Spellbound" Lyrics

I’m so, lost in desire

Can’t dig myself out

— something’s out there pulling at me

—like a ghost most definitely, yeah like having sex while on fire

There’s no putting you out

— always out there biting that leash

— but you do it so delicately, yeah Hey now, I’ll never say I’m sorry

I was never that coy

— Pull the pin, your cracking my head

— either way, I’m better off dead, yeah Your rope is gripping me much tighter

I will figure you out

— waiting for these cuts to sting

— knowing how my heart will bleed, yeah Some day I think I might scare you

I’ll be sneaking around

— I’m a thief who would think it was fun

— when u sleep, your alarm’s undone, yeah One day, you’ll know that I’m prowling

Am I creeping you out

— an enemy having bad intentions

— like Halloween as an intervention That girl will be your end

And she’ll bury you underground

She’ll kill you now and then

Cause your heart has been spellbound And if you try to run

If it goes it comes around

It’s not hard to die from love

When your heart has been spellbound

Angels & Airwaves, "Spellbound"

So far this year, Angels & Airwaves have been quite active. The group released the song "Euphoria" back in May, with "Restless Souls" following a month later. In late July, the group returned with their humorous video for "Losing My Mind." This is all leading up to the Sept. 24 release of the LIFEFORMS album, which is currently available to pre-order here.

You can also look for Angels & Airwaves back on the concert stage. Stay up to date with their touring at this location.