As I Lay Dying Release Anthemic New Song ‘Roots Below’
As I Lay Dying have released the new song “Roots Below” — their first fresh track since Shaped by Fire came out in 2019. The song is also As I Lay Dying’s first since the departure of guitarist Nick Hipa was announced last month.
“Roots Below” is an energetic and anthemic cut reminiscent of As I Lay Dying’s breakout period in the early 2000s. A huge chorus sung by bassist Josh Gilbert offsets Tim Lambesis’ classic metalcore growls while melodic guitar parts add that extra sizzle to the song.
"Its exciting to be working on music again after some downtime,” says Lambesis. "'Roots Below' was originally a B-side leftover from when we recorded Shaped By Fire, but Phil [Sgrosso, guitar] and Josh really brought new life to it when they recently finished it and added new layers.”
He continues, “It's been refreshing to get back to the creative process with the same team of songwriters being intact that have been writing with me since they joined the band. The lyrics were influenced by someone I recently met who shared a story of trauma with me that would have destroyed most people, yet from that struggle came strength, openness, and growth that inspired me."
Check out the lyrics for “Roots Below” [via Genius] below.
All we can do is heal
Or let it destroy us
Some of our wounds
Come from those around us
While some are self inflicted
By thorns growing from within
But the story remains the same
Once we carry the hurt and shame
All we can do is heal
Or let it destroy us
The wounds that we’re left with
We cannot control
The curse of the pain
Feels like all we know
Until we find the strength
Drawn from the roots below
In blackened soil new powеr grows
New power grows
Sentеnced to a lesser life
For what we’ve been through?
Or growing in ways that we
Never though possible before?
Cutting off what can’t survive
So we can let our weakness die
The wounds that we’re left with
We cannot control
The curse of the pain
Feels like all we know
Until we find the strength
Drawn from the roots below
In blackened soil new power grows
Regeneration comes after death
And virtue from rooting out damage
Cut off what can’t survive
The wounds that we’re left with
We cannot control
The curse of the pain
Feels like all we know
Until we find the strength
Drawn from the roots below
In blackened soil new power grows
New power grows
“Respectfully, I left because the story and meaning we built our reunion upon decayed considerably over time,” Nick Hipa addressed his departure from AILD in an Instagram post last month. “What primarily endures is a superficial pursuit I cannot justify supporting or being part of. This is not an indictment on any who choose to remain or be involved. There is tremendous good that can be accomplished through singular focus on the power of music. However to my memory and recent experience, it comes at the cost of tolerating behavior which at times mistreats, disrespects, and hurts other people. I do not have it in me to walk that road again.”
“The talent and unshakeable ambition of the band is undeniable. They will continue to release successful music and do great business. On a human level, I hope everything else fares well for them.”
As I Lay Dying were diplomatic as they addressed Hipa’s leave in their own social media post. “The remaining members of AILD respect Nick's decision to move on from the band and forging a new path in life. We will certainly look back fondly at the many great memories, experiences, and accomplishments we shared together over the years. We will be nothing but supportive and encouraging to all of Nick's endeavors post-AILD and we wish him the absolute best moving forward.”
In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his then wife, Meggan (née Murphy). Imprisoned but released in 2016, he later apologized to his family. He's since pursued social work, training in addiction counseling and tutoring inmates. He is now married to Amanda Dubord.
Listen to “Roots Below” in the player below.
Roots Below
