As I Lay Dying Release Anthemic New Song ‘Roots Below’

As I Lay Dying have released the new song “Roots Below” — their first fresh track since Shaped by Fire came out in 2019. The song is also As I Lay Dying’s first since the departure of guitarist Nick Hipa was announced last month.

“Roots Below” is an energetic and anthemic cut reminiscent of As I Lay Dying’s breakout period in the early 2000s. A huge chorus sung by bassist Josh Gilbert offsets Tim Lambesis’ classic metalcore growls while melodic guitar parts add that extra sizzle to the song.

"Its exciting to be working on music again after some downtime,” says Lambesis. "'Roots Below' was originally a B-side leftover from when we recorded Shaped By Fire, but Phil [Sgrosso, guitar] and Josh really brought new life to it when they recently finished it and added new layers.”

He continues, “It's been refreshing to get back to the creative process with the same team of songwriters being intact that have been writing with me since they joined the band. The lyrics were influenced by someone I recently met who shared a story of trauma with me that would have destroyed most people, yet from that struggle came strength, openness, and growth that inspired me."

Check out the lyrics for “Roots Below” [via Genius] below.

All we can do is heal

Or let it destroy us Some of our wounds

Come from those around us

While some are self inflicted

By thorns growing from within

But the story remains the same

Once we carry the hurt and shame

All we can do is heal

Or let it destroy us The wounds that we’re left with

We cannot control

The curse of the pain

Feels like all we know

Until we find the strength

Drawn from the roots below

In blackened soil new powеr grows

New power grows Sentеnced to a lesser life

For what we’ve been through?

Or growing in ways that we

Never though possible before?

Cutting off what can’t survive

So we can let our weakness die The wounds that we’re left with

We cannot control

The curse of the pain

Feels like all we know

Until we find the strength

Drawn from the roots below

In blackened soil new power grows Regeneration comes after death

And virtue from rooting out damage

Cut off what can’t survive The wounds that we’re left with

We cannot control

The curse of the pain

Feels like all we know

Until we find the strength

Drawn from the roots below

In blackened soil new power grows

New power grows

“Respectfully, I left because the story and meaning we built our reunion upon decayed considerably over time,” Nick Hipa addressed his departure from AILD in an Instagram post last month. “What primarily endures is a superficial pursuit I cannot justify supporting or being part of. This is not an indictment on any who choose to remain or be involved. There is tremendous good that can be accomplished through singular focus on the power of music. However to my memory and recent experience, it comes at the cost of tolerating behavior which at times mistreats, disrespects, and hurts other people. I do not have it in me to walk that road again.”

“The talent and unshakeable ambition of the band is undeniable. They will continue to release successful music and do great business. On a human level, I hope everything else fares well for them.”

As I Lay Dying were diplomatic as they addressed Hipa’s leave in their own social media post. “The remaining members of AILD respect Nick's decision to move on from the band and forging a new path in life. We will certainly look back fondly at the many great memories, experiences, and accomplishments we shared together over the years. We will be nothing but supportive and encouraging to all of Nick's endeavors post-AILD and we wish him the absolute best moving forward.⁣”

In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his then wife, Meggan (née Murphy). Imprisoned but released in 2016, he later apologized to his family. He's since pursued social work, training in addiction counseling and tutoring inmates. He is now married to Amanda Dubord.

Listen to “Roots Below” in the player below.

Roots Below

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.