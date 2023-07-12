Asking Alexandria will have to wait a little longer before taking the stage in the U.S. this summer, bowing out of a handful of festival appearances this month while drummer James Cassells recovers from a recent fracture in his right foot.

The group had already shut down their recent European dates early due to the injury, missing a late June show in Estonia after the initial report on Cassells broken foot, and now they've decided to give him a little more recovery time before they return to the concert stage.

In a new statement, the band revealed that they were bowing out of the Upheaval Fest, Rock Fest and InkCarceration Fest shows that were all scheduled to take place this month. That said, they do expect to resume touring in August. Read the full statement below.

Following the recent news of James breaking his foot we will not be attending Upheaval fest, Rock fest, or Inkarceration fest.

All other future dates will be going ahead as planned as it will give James the time to heal properly so we can put on the show you all deserve to see.

Again thank you all so much for of the love and support that’s been shown towards James. It really means the world to all of us as we continue to focus on getting him better. We look forward to seeing you all later in the year!

- Danny, Ben, James, Sam and Cam.

The timing isn't the greatest in the world, as the group had been playing shows leading up to the Aug. 25 release of their Where Do We Go From Here? album. As it currently stands, they'll return to the road just a few days after the release of their new album, kicking off a North American tour with The Hu, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36 on Aug. 30 in San Antonio. You can see all their scheduled dates here.

As for the impacted festivals, InkCarceration Festival has already revealed their replacement for Asking Alexandria, as well as new additions to fill in for KublaiKhanTX and Like Moths to Flames that also had to bow out. Pop Evil, From Ashes to New and Of Virtue have joined the lineup for the music weekend.

Flyleaf will step in to fill the void for Rock Fest, which also added Sleep Theory to the bill as well. The Lacey Sturm-led Flyleaf were also added to Upheaval Fest along with Until I Wake, filling in for Asking Alexandria and New Years Day who bowed out.