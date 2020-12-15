August Burns Red Cover System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ With Clean Vocals

System of a Down's hit song "Chop Suey!" achieved a massive milestone recently as the music video crossed the one billion view threshold on YouTube. Metalcore faithful August Burns Red have now dished out their rendition of the Toxicity favorite and, as a bit of a twist, they've utilized clean singing, too.

Despite being branded with the metalcore label, the clean vocal element is one that is far from a constant in the band's catalog, and it proves that there's much more to the genre that just the trade off of harsh and clean vocals. But, on this cover, that dynamic is very much in play and is executed perfectly.

"After years of playing 'Chop Suey!' over the PA system right before we took the stage at our shows, we decided to take a crack at the song ourselves," said lead guitarist JD Brubaker. "This is truly one of the most legendary rock/metal songs of all time and it was so much fun to cover. I'm especially proud of our singer, Jake, and our bassist, Dustin. We haven't done much clean singing in our music and this song showcases our vocalists in a whole new way."

Listen to August Burns Red's cover of "Chop Suey!" further down the page. If you need some more "Chop Suey!" covers in your life, you're in luck — we rounded up the 25 best renditions here.

Keeping with tradition, August Burns Red released their annual holiday cover song earlier this fall. This year, they elected to perform an instrumental version of pop star Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Despite a worldwide pandemic, the band also managed to spread some Christmas cheer with their 'Christmas Burns Red' livestream show that was held on Dec. 12.

On the less spirited end of things, their ninth album, Guardians, was also released earlier this year.