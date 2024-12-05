Interview: Jake Diab Celebrates Monumental Year For Autumn Kings – ‘We’re Feeling Very Grateful’

The last time Jake Diab joined Loudwire Nights, Autumn Kings were pushing forward as a truly independent band with no record label support or management behind them. Since that conversation, so much has changed for the band.

"It's been such a transformative year, between a record deal and management and touring across the U.S.," Diab told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"It's great to finally play for all these fans who have really been waiting, some of them it's taken six years for us to get to their city. Just to see that people have waited around that long for us to finally do a proper tour is surreal and we're feeling very grateful right now."

The transformation that Autumn Kings have experienced this year is far from an overnight thing. Diab was open about how hard they've been working for nine years and called it a bit of a "growing pain," but also seemed comfortable with the length of time that's passed.

"I lived in Nashville for a couple of years, I heard a lot of people tell me Nashville is a 10-year town," Diab said.

"That basically meant that if you spent 10 years doing everything right, meeting the right people, getting better at your craft, that's usually when you saw your first hit or your first real obvious taste of success ... I can say for Autumn Kings, that's just about the correct timeline."

As Autumn Kings enter their 10th year as a band in 2025 — and following the many successes of this year — Diab is excited for what is on the horizon.

"[We're touring] around the world and working onsite new stuff and a brand-new record," he revealed.

"I think it's our best record yet."

