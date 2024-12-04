‘I Didn’t Think We’d Be Some of the Last Ones Standing’ – Tim McIlrath Looks Back on Rise Against’s Career, Gets Ready For New Music

On the heels of announcing their 2025 tour with Papa Roach, Rise Against founding frontman Tim McIlrath joined Loudwire Nights to spend some time looking ahead for the band — and reflecting on its long career.

"We came from a punk and hardcore world," McIlrath told host Chuck Armstrong. "There were never a lot of models for success ... When people started playing our songs on the radio or our videos were on TV, that kind of thing was not something we were expecting. I certainly didn't think that we'd be some of the last ones standing from our world."

As McIlrath looked back on the beginning of Rise Against — nearly 25 years ago — he recalled how most people were hesitant to believe that they would make a career out of their music.

"I remember everyone when we started the band, it was like, 'What are you going to do when you're 40,'" he said.

"Well, I passed that about six years ago. Somehow we're still here."

McIlrath admitted he enjoys looking back on Rise Against's career because it's encouraging to see how far the band has come since 1999. He also shared that it gives him even more respect for the bands that have been making music even longer than he has.

"What it takes to do that and to maintain that relevancy and to survive — I have a whole new respect for the veterans of the scene."

Rise Against Prep For New Music + Tour With Papa Roach

While sharing his memories of Rise Against's career, McIlrath seemed just as excited to talk about what's on the horizon.

"Rise Against [are] absolutely working on new music," he revealed. "We have a lot of new music done and we're looking forward to sharing the music with the world next year."

In addition to sharing new music, McIlrath is ready to hit the road with Papa Roach, a band he's wanted to tour with for two decades.

"The one thing I've noticed about the Papa Roach camp over the last 20 years we've been doing it is those are hard-working guys," he shared.

"They're on the road. I feel like we're always crossing paths around the world, you know?"

McIlrath said it's not uncommon for Rise Against to receive praise for their work ethic and he was quick to pass that praise onto Papa Roach.

"Neither of our camps are afraid of getting on the road ... They're a band that's been on our list for a long time and we've been on their list ... This timing is perfect."

What Else Did Rise Against's Tim McIlrath Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he likes touring with bands who may not share the exact fanbase as Rise Against: "I feel like the closer you can get to that genre-blending and still play for people who maybe don't listen to your band or don't go to your shows or whatever, that's what we get excited about."

How he has seen the world change through his lens as a musician: "When a young band asks me, 'How do I get to where you are,' I'm like, man, I can give you advice that is dated from 1999. I can tell you which skate shops and record stores to drop your flyers off at. It's a whole new frontier."

Why being outspoken on various issues was never a question for him as an artist: "It's a no-brainer to me. We came from the punk and hardcore world that was always politically engaging. Politics are not an add-on for music to me. In some ways, it was the reason I got into music."

