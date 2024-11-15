‘Some Bangers, Heavy Sh–‘ – Jerry Horton Says Papa Roach Have Several New Songs Nearly Finished

Papa Roach recently announced plans for a 2025 tour with Rise Against, celebrating both bands' histories as well as the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach's massive album, Infest. Guitarist and co-founder Jerry Horton joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Nov. 14) to discuss all of it.

"We've been wanting to do a big tour like this, but we've also just wanted to tour with Rise Against forever," Horton told host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It just never worked out...cycles don't always match up and they actually rarely ever match up, even if both ends are really wanting to make it happen. Sometimes it's just a matter of timing. It's been a long time, but yeah, we're ready now."

The details for The Rise of the Roach tour created a lot of excitement for fans given this year has been very quiet for Papa Roach.

Fortunately, there's even more good news coming in 2025.

"We've been [working on new music] pretty much all year," Horton revealed.

"We have, I want to say, seven to eight songs pretty close to finished and [there are] some bangers. I don't want to say too much, but you know, some heavy shit."

What Else Did Papa Roach's Jerry Horton Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

The success of Papa Roach's latest single, "Leave a Light On," and how he sees it tying back to one of their biggest songs: "The cool thing is that it's sort of, conceptually, kind of a bookend with 'Last Resort.'"

What conversations they had as a band around releasing "Leave a Light On" as an official single: "This [was] our first album that we self-released, so we wanted to try and do things right and do right by our fans."

What Papa Roach hoped they would achieve when they started jamming together 30 years ago: "In '93, '94, we were still just doing it for fun, you know? It wasn't until really '97 when we said, 'Okay, I think we can do this for real.'"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Jerry Horton joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Nov. 14