Avenged Sevenfold keep adding dates to the upcoming shows that make up their first tour in five years. And the latest announced, added this week, is perhaps the most unique — Avenged Sevenfold will host a 360-degree immersive concert experience playing their imminent album Life Is But a Dream… in full.

It happens May 11–14 at Las Vegas' retail and entertainment complex Area 15, which is specially suited for such shows.

Are you ready to dive into Life Is But a Dream…?

"We're excited to announce our #LifeIsButADream… 360º Immersive Album Experience at @AREA15official in Las Vegas," Avenged Sevenfold tweeted Thursday (April 20).

"Be the first to experience our new record three weeks before its official release as it's meant to be heard," they added," in its entirety from start to finish."

Avenged Sevenfold's Life Is But a Dream… album arrives June 2. The band released the single "Nobody" last month. Get Avenged Sevenfold concert tickets here.

Keep scrolling to see all of Avenged Sevenfold's 2023 dates, followed by a list of bands touring this year.

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates

May 11-14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Area 15

May 19 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum *

June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG *

July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pav. ^

July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr ^

July 21 – Québec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr ^

July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr ^

July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr ^

July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre ^

July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amp. ^

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr ^

July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr ^

Aug. 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr ^

Aug. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place ^

Aug. 5 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

Aug. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena ^

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp. *

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp. *

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion *

Sept. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp. *

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino *

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena *

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp. *

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome *

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr *

Oct. 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp. *

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick *

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp. *

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion *

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp. *

Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena *

* With Falling in Reverse

^ With Alexisonfire