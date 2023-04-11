Avenged Sevenfold have just announced a second North American leg of their Life Is But a Dream... tour with special guest Falling In Reverse, with an additional support act yet to be announced.

In late March, A7X unveiled the first leg of dates stretching from July 18 through Aug. 7, which will mark their first proper tour since 2018. Now, they've added an additional 17 stops from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15, all of which can be seen further down the page.

Tickets will be available to everyone starting April 14 at 10AM local time through Live Nation. Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets will be accessible for Deathbats Club members and TicketPass holders can request tickets first from now through April 12 at 3PM ET using Ticketmaster's new Token-Gated Sales platform at this location.

READ MORE: Avenged Sevenfold Launch Blockchain-Based Ticketing Rewards System

Talking about Avenged Sevenfold's new ticketing system, frontman M. Shadows explains, "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,"

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you," he continues, "Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.)."

For a step-by-step breakdown of TicketPass, head here.

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But a Dream..., will be released on June 2 and you can hear the first single, "Nobody," here.

Avenged Sevenfold + Falling In Reverse — Second North American Tour Leg

Sept. 16 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 25 –St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena^

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Oct. 02 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 03 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Oct. 07 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 12 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Without Falling in Reverse

Previously Announced Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates

July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Québec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Aug. 02 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Aug. 04 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Aug. 05 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 07 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena