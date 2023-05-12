Avenged Sevenfold’s Experimental New Song ‘We Love You’ Has Screaming In It

Avenged Sevenfold have just released a 360-degree VR video for the second Life Is But a Dream single "We Love You" and it's another experimental track, this time with some screaming in it.

The track follows "Nobody," the lead single off A7X's first new album since 2016's The Stage and, much like that track, "We Love You" is a real head-turner that takes stylistic detours down a few different roads, mixing up gentle Pink Floyd-esque acoustic moments, pulsing industrial passages topped by spoken word vocals and some aggressive metal passages.

The band has primed fans to expect a bold record, one that may not fit comfortably under a simple rock/metal umbrella, but pushes boundaries, explores new sonic avenues and is best "served as a whole" as a front to back album experience.

Even with this sort of "expect the unexpected" mindset fans should have, hearing M. Shadows discharge harsh screaming vocals may have caught some fans off guard with a welcome surprise. The screaming is atop some of the band's heaviest and most extreme moments of their career, demonstrating that Avenged Sevenfold are not only stretching their sound through outside styles, but others within metal as well.

Read the lyrics to "We Love You" below and listen to the song further down the page.

Life Is But a Dream will be released on June 2.

Tonight (May 12), Avenged Sevenfold will play their first show since June 30, 2018. It's a 360-degree immersive concert where they'll perform the entirety of Life Is But a Dream at Area 15 in Las Vegas. They'll also be out on the road later this year on multiple tour legs in support of the new record. See all the upcoming dates at the group's website and get tickets here.

Avenged Sevenfold, "We Love You" Lyrics (via Genius)

There you are, you've come so far

Sunny days, the air tastes so sweet, flowers greet

Birds will sing "You mean everything"

You can be anything More power

More pace

More money

More taste

More sex

More pills

More skin

More shills

Build tall

Build higher

Build far

Build wider

Build here

Build down

Build up

Build now Well, look at the way you go

You're one in a million

And you know it shows

And we love you

Unto the mud More wants

More needs

More hits

Morphine

More speed

More drive

More self

More time

Build out

Build fast

Build strong

Build vast

Build too

Build more

Build all

Build war Look at the way you go

You're one in a million

And you know it shows

And we love you

Do unto the mud

Mud Race to scale the body stack

Lay foot to face atop broken back

A failure here is a failure earned

So do unto the top

Do unto the end

Do unto the mud

Do More power

More pace

More money

More taste

More sex

More pills

More skin

More shills

More wants

More needs

More hits

Morphine

More speed

More drive

More self

More time

Build tall

Build higher

Build far

Build wider

Build here

Build down

Build up

Build now

Build out

Build fast

Build strong

Build vast

Build, build

Build, build

Build, build

Build, build Look at the way you go

You're one in a million

And you know it shows

And we love you

Look at the way that you choose

You know you'll never lose

And all that you are

It was all you deserved anyway

Sunny days And we love you

And we love you

And we love you

Avenged Sevenfold, "We Love You" 360° VR Video