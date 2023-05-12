Avenged Sevenfold’s Experimental New Song ‘We Love You’ Has Screaming In It
Avenged Sevenfold have just released a 360-degree VR video for the second Life Is But a Dream single "We Love You" and it's another experimental track, this time with some screaming in it.
The track follows "Nobody," the lead single off A7X's first new album since 2016's The Stage and, much like that track, "We Love You" is a real head-turner that takes stylistic detours down a few different roads, mixing up gentle Pink Floyd-esque acoustic moments, pulsing industrial passages topped by spoken word vocals and some aggressive metal passages.
The band has primed fans to expect a bold record, one that may not fit comfortably under a simple rock/metal umbrella, but pushes boundaries, explores new sonic avenues and is best "served as a whole" as a front to back album experience.
Even with this sort of "expect the unexpected" mindset fans should have, hearing M. Shadows discharge harsh screaming vocals may have caught some fans off guard with a welcome surprise. The screaming is atop some of the band's heaviest and most extreme moments of their career, demonstrating that Avenged Sevenfold are not only stretching their sound through outside styles, but others within metal as well.
Read the lyrics to "We Love You" below and listen to the song further down the page.
Life Is But a Dream will be released on June 2.
Tonight (May 12), Avenged Sevenfold will play their first show since June 30, 2018. It's a 360-degree immersive concert where they'll perform the entirety of Life Is But a Dream at Area 15 in Las Vegas. They'll also be out on the road later this year on multiple tour legs in support of the new record. See all the upcoming dates at the group's website and get tickets here.
