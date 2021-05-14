Ayron Jones Pulls Back With Slow Burn Song ‘Take Your Time’

Ayron Jones has been one of the breakouts of the last year and he continues building anticipation for his upcoming Child of the State album by showing yet another side to what we've heard so far. "Take Your Time" pulls off the gas pedal a little bit as the title suggests, providing a hypnotic, slow burn track that eventually turns into a late-song clap-along.

Jones' signature bluesy guitar work that recently got him noticed as a member of the 2021 Fender Next Class also shines through this track that he wrote and co-produced for the new album. “Being grateful is what this song is really about and being able to really enjoy where you’re at, from wherever you’re at,” he explains, with the lyrics laying out the importance of recognizing and embracing your moments.

Jones gave us the first taste of new music last summer with "Take Me Away" eventually becoming at Top 5 single at Mainstream Rock radio. The impactful single "Mercy" followed earlier this year also climbing into the Top 10. Jones has also previewed the string-accentuated "Spinning Circles," giving fans a solid taste of what's to come. Now "Take Your Time" is available and you can check out the lyrics in the lyric video provided below.

Jones' Child of the State album was heavily influenced by his upbringing. “Having faced the abandonment I did as a child, and how that affected me in life, is really what this album is about. It’s the triumph of overcoming all of that and still being that person. I’m the same kid looking for his parents, that longed for the love and support,” he shares. “A lot of people have faced adoption and abandonment, but it’s not really talked about as to how that affects people and I thought it was important to be a beacon of hope for those people. To stand for something and prove not everyone has to be a stereotype or statistic.”

The album is set to arrive next Friday (May 21) via Big Machine / John Varvatos Records. Pre-orders are currently available here.

