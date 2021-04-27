Babymetal to Issue 10 Trading Cards as NFTs

Babymetal are getting into the world of NFTs and with the avid fandom surrounding the group you can bet their new venture will definitely be in demand. In keeping with their "10 Years of Metal Resistance," the band is creating 10 trading cards that will be issued in the non-fungible token format via WAX blockchain.

In total, there will only be 1,000 complete sets so you'll want to get in on this before they're all snapped up. Each card will represent one of ten episodes of the Metal Resistance.

Each pack of cards will also come with an exclusive gold-colored vinyl of the 10 Babymetal Years LP. The track listing for the set can be viewed at the bottom of this post and it should be noted that the vinyl is not available for sale separately and is only included with the purchase of the NFT trading cards pack.

Each pack will be sold for $100 but you have some time if you need to save up. The on-sale starts May 6 at 8AM PT and will continue for 72 hours or until all the packs have sold out.

You'll need a credit card or PayPal to order along with a WAX wallet. If you don't have a WAX wallet already, you can create one here. The cards will be minted on May 10 and distributed the following day at 10AM PT and the minting will take place in the sequencing of when the orders were placed and accepted.

Babymetal NFT Trading Cards

Babymetal.cards

Babymetal, 10 Babymetal Years Gold Vinyl Track Listing

1. Doki Doki Morning

2. Head Bangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

3. Ijime, Dame, Zettai

4. Megitsune

5. Gimme Chocolate!!

6. Road of Resistance

7. KARATE

8. THE ONE (Japanese Version)

9. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

10. PA PA YA!! (feat. F.HERO)