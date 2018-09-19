Babymetal fans are about to learn more about the band's mysterious mythology. They have just announced new graphic novel, Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal; it is scheduled for an Oct. 30 release date.

“Discover the myth of the worldwide music sensation Babymetal. Tasked with defeating the forces of darkness and division, the metal spirits must travel through a variety of eras of time, assuming different forms and identities,” the comic’s official synopsis reads. “What we are seeing is not the Babymetal of the present. It's the original story based on Babymetal you've never heard before. The long-hidden metal spirit’s apocrypha of the Metal Resistance will emerge.”

More details surrounding Apocrypha will be shared at its Comic Con panel in New York City. Illustrator GMB Chomichuk will be on-hand to detail the development and creation of the graphic novel. Z2 Comics will so be selling limited edition posters for Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal, so be sure to make your way to the Main Stage of Comic Con's Anime Fest at Oct. 4 at 5:15PM.

Deluxe editions of the comic are currently available to pre-order via Z2 Comics. The limited run of copies are going for $199.99, while the wide release of Apocrypha, which is also available for pre-order, will retail for $24.99.

For a sneak peek at some of the artwork within Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal, check out the gallery below.