Babymetal Release New Song ‘Elevator Girl’

A new era of Babymetal is underway. Late last year, Yuimetal announced her departure from the group, leaving Su-metal and Moametal as the primary duo. They promised their third album would be released this year and now a new song, "Elevator Girl," has arrived and can be heard at the bottom of the page.

Its a short track (2:44) that seesaws between fast beats with delicate, minimalist piano bits and crunching metallic distortion that embraces the frantic nature of the electronic elements. "Elevator Girl" is an intensely rhythmic song and we only get a taste of the guitar theatrics that typically round out Babymetal's music at the very end.

Throughout their career, Babymetal have played with the world's biggest rock bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N' Roses. On Oct. 11, the group will play their first-ever U.S. headlining arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

"I feel very sorry that my decision will disturb the other members and some many fans who have supported Babymetal," said Yui Metal, in part, in a press statement explaining her decision to leave the band. "I am further terribly sorry to sadden the fans who have supported Babymetal. I had the strong desire to appear on stage again but my physical condition is not at its best even now, and further I feel that I would like to pursue my dream, one that I have had from a long time ago, of going on my own as Mizuno Yui. It is these factors that led to my decision."

Babymetal, "Elevator Girl"