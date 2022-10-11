One year after entering a hiatus, kawaii metal masters Babymetal have announced their return with their first-ever concept album, The Other One, which will be released in the spring of 2023, and a teaser promises it will reveal a side of the band "we never knew existed."

Last year, Babymetal said they had "sealed" their 10 year history from the world and that the group would disappear until that seal was broken. Now, a new chapter unfolds with The Other One, for which a legend map has been shared on the official Babymetal website. The page displays a series of planned song releases, with the first coming this month (October), followed by a second in November, a third in January, a fourth in February, and a fifth in March.

The album, meanwhile, is due March 24.

A return to the stage is also set for January and in April the group will observe Fox Day. This will mark Babymetal's first live performance since April 15, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, which closed out a string of 10 shows at Nippon Budokan between January and April of that year. Those first two 2023 concerts will be held on Jan. 28 and 29 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Tokyo.

A video teaser for The Other One has been shared as well, offering fans a light backstory regarding the upcoming concept album.

"Oct. 10, 2021... A decade after Babymetal descended upon this earth, their 10-year legend was sealed from the world. Fossilized metal spirits left the dystopia world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world Metalverse, a new chapter is about to begin. Through the Metalverse, a restoration project called The Other One will reveal a side of Babymetal we never knew existed. This is the 'other' story of Babymetal," reads the teaser clip.

Pre-order The Other One, Babymetal's fourth studio album and successor to 2019's Metal Galaxy, here.

Babymetal, The Other One Teaser

Babymetal, The Other One Album Art

