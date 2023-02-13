Bad Omens Book New 2023 U.S. Tour Dates + Festival Appearances

Bad Omens are currently on tour in Europe, but they'll be hitting the road in the U.S. again soon as they've just booked a new set of 2023 tour dates and festival appearances.

The new set of shows kicks off May 4 at 107.9's KBPI Birthday Bash in Greenwood Village, Colo., and will conclude June 4 in Wichita, Kansas. Of the 17-date run, five are festival appearances, including New Jersey's Bamboozle, Ohio's Sonic Temple and 105.7's Pointfest in St. Louis, Mo. Fellow rockers Erra and Invent Animate will serve as support throughout the run.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Feb. 17 at 11AM ET.

Bad Omens have become one of the most buzzworthy bands in rock 'n' roll las of late, especially after their song "Just Pretend" went viral on TikTok this past fall. They're one of several bands that made Pandora's "Artists to Watch" list for 2023, alongside Spiritbox, Architects, Memphis May Fire and a few others.

After their current European run is over, Bad Omens will head to Australia for a handful of dates in March. In addition to the aforementioned festival performances, they'll also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia this September. See their full itinerary on their website.

Bad Omens 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

May 4 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash

May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Bamboozle Fest

May 12 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 100.5 KATT's KATTFEST

May 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

May 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

May 21 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz Raleigh

May 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

May 27 - St Louis, Mo. @ 105.7 KPNT The Point's Pointfest

May 28 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde's

May 30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Centre

June 1 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

June 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

June 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

June 4 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom