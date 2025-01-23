Bad Omens Fans Injured By Falling Ceiling Tiles at Australian Show – See Video

The roof, or at least parts of it, literally came down while Bad Omens played At Australia's Festival Hall in Melbourne Wednesday night (Jan. 22).

The group was performing "Just Pretend," the closing song during the body of their set and the penultimate song of the night before the encore. While the moody song had fans singing along and waving their arms, at one point toward the end of the track the style shift coincided with a confetti cannon release. But while some fans had shreds of paper confetti raining down on them, others were greeted with pieces of ceiling tile that had been dislodged.

Several fan-shot videos of the incident can be seen below, with the YouTube video clearly showing a tile falling from above at around the 4:40 mark with an audible "oh" coming from one of the audience members.

Ceiling Tiles Fall on Fans at Bad Omens' 2025 Melbourne Performance

The Aftermath of the Ceiling Tile Drop

It appears as though the band were unaware of the incident as it came toward the end of their performance of the song and they exited the stage shortly afterward.

However, according to Wall of Sound, several concert goers sustained injuries when the tiles fell onto the crowd. Within the comments on the Facebook post about the incident, one person shared that their friend has suffered soft tissue damage to her hand as a result of the incident. That person, named Sarah, later told Wall of Sound, “I was recording on Snapchat when it happened and my video cut as I got hit and my phone flung a meter away from me as I dropped to the ground, I was covered in blood from the girl next to me and she was very out of it, seems as if she was looking at the confetti and it’s [the debris] bounced off my hand and got her straight in the face."

Sarah commented, "Hospital gave me a medical certificate to cover a few days off and see how it heals up, venue people seemed to care very little but the paramedics on scene were amazing. [The venue staff] were very quick to get rid of the evidence.“

Another concert-goer, Skye Ryan, told Wall of Sound, “[I] got a small scratch up my arm but the girl behind me [suffered a] huge head injury.”

She added, “[I] was watching the show to the left of the stage when the confetti cannons went off. I felt something hard hit but thought it may have been the cap from the cannon, shrugged it off until people a row or two back started yelling for help and security. We all made room for them to jump over the barrier as this was maybe 3 rows from barricade."

"When I turned around to see what was happening there was a girl on the ground clearly dazed, with blood running down her face. They had trouble getting her up as I’m not sure if she was passing out. Medics jumped in and escorted her out of the pit. The band had walked off stage at this point."

Ryan added, "Security checked if people were ok & another young girl with blood on her chin was taken out of the pit. Show resumed a few minutes later so I’m not sure if the band knew what was happening. Large pieces of the roof were left on the floor just behind me & there was a clear void where it had fallen.“

What Bad Omens Said

During Thursday's performance at the venue, Bad Omens singer Noah Sebastian addressed the crowd about the ceiling tile drop.

"Stunned, stunned," he said of his reaction to the incident. "I'm so glad that everyone's ok. First of all, I didn't see that happen. I want to make that very clear. I was in the zone, doing my thing. It was not expected to see the ceiling tile fall. But like I said, I'm glad that everyone's ok."

He also noted that some members of the audience that had been hit by the tile had returned for the show the following night.

What the Venue Said

In a statement posted to the Festival Hall Instagram Stories, the venue stated, "Regarding last night's Bad Omens show, Festival Hall want to thank our onsite first aid team who responded quickly. We have conducted an immediate review of the special effects vendor and additional safety checks before tonight's show. We look forward to seeing you tonight!"

In addition to the statement, a spokesperson for the venue confirmed to Australia's The Music that no hospitalizations were required from the incident.

Per Setlist.fm, Bad Omens' Thursday performance (Jan. 23) went off without incident.