Bad Omens’ Noah Sebastian Debuts New Mask at Mayhem Fest

Bad Omens returned to the concert stage at Mayhem Fest and for at least part of the show singer Noah Sebastian was debuting a new look mask for fans.

About Noah Sebastian's New Masked Look

Upon arriving onstage at San Bernardino, California's Glen Helen Amphitheater, the members of Bad Omens appeared to be completely masked. While some were wearing ski masks, Sebastian's look was a little more distinctive.

As noted by Sirius XM's Jesea Lee, Sebastian's mask looked "burned" or as if Noah had a "Reese Pumpkin Egg melted on it." See screenshots in the third slide on Lee's Instagram post below and screenshots from live footage beneath that.

Sebastian kept the mask on through the performance of the first two songs of the set, "Concrete Jungle" and "Artificial Suicide." When he returned to the stage alongside Poppy for "V.A.N." the mask was gone but he remained a bit facially obscured sporting a black hood. By the end of "V.A.N.," Sebastian's fellow bandmates had also doffed their masks for the audience.

Bad Omens, Noah Sebastian New Mask YouTube: ic0nicstreams loading...

Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian Wearing New Mask at Mayhem Fest

What Bad Omens Played at the 2024 Mayhem Festival

In what was one of the more anticipated performances of the event, Bad Omens delivered a 17-song set for fans. The set was full of fan favorites, but did also provide a few interesting moments outside of the norm.

The group gave "Anything > Human" its live concert debut as the fifth song of the night. Also, before closing the body of their set, the band ended with an acoustic version of "Just Pretend" prior to the encore. And speaking of that encore, "Dethrone" had the honor of closing out the night.

The full setlist, courtesy of Setlist.fm, can be viewed below.

Bad Omens 2024 Mayhem Festival Setlist - Oct. 12 in San Bernardino, California

1. "Concrete Jungle"

2. "Artificial Suicide"

3. "V.A.N." (with Poppy)

4. "The Drain"

5. "Anything > Human" (live debut)

6. "What Do You Want From Me?"

7. "What It Cost"

8. "Like a Villain"

9. "Take Me First"

10. "IDWT$"

11. "Glass Houses"

12. "The Grey"

13. "Nowhere to Go"

14. "Limits"

15. "The Death of Peace of Mind"

16. "Just Pretend" (acoustic)

Encore

17. "Dethrone"

Dates remain Oct. 19 at Knotfest Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Nov. 8 supporting Linkin Park in Arlington, Texas. Ticketing info can be found through the band's website.