Bad Omens have returned to social media with a cryptic new video tease in which they share the muffled message "Goodbye Friend" and have seemingly freaked their fans out a bit.

An Examination of Bad Omens' Social Post

Bad Omens have recently been a bit more active on their social media with a new merch push and photos of what looks like the band members in the studio. But the energy felt amongst the fanbase jumped a level over the last day as the band posted a cryptic 18-second teaser video on their socials leaving fans to speculate what it all means.

The new teaser doesn't contain any music, but appears to be a montage of dark and ominous scenes leading up to the muffled message, "Goodbye Friend."

What exactly are these scenes? The teaser starts with a darkened viewing room complete with a still lit up television screen where the white noise is coming through after the audio transmission has ceased.

We're then shown a darkened hospital room with no patient in the bed and only the sound of the monitors being audible. From there, the imagery switches to a silhouetted figure ambling down a hallway pushing something that's off screen with what sounds like squeaky wheels.

The visual the cuts to a black screen as the masked voice comes in to say, "Goodbye Friend" and the clip ends. Check it out below.

What Are Fans Saying?

There's a number of thought processes going on as a result of the new video tease. Some are understandably excited and confused. Others are speculating that the clip is a method of announcing a new era in the band. But most of the speculation is that the tease is the first hint of new music or even a video coming soon.

"We all know that Noah is cookin' right? Bad Omens about to slap us in the face with some new jams," speculated one fan. Others shared hopes of something heavier, perhaps resonating with some of their earlier material.

There was also a bit of a deeper dive into what's going on by certain fans on both the X and Reddit platforms.

One fan on X shared, "Do not act as if you had ten thousand years to live. Death stands at your elbow. ... Good it is, to use the gifts of providence, and not to live in calculated despair of them, nor yet in selfish greed; but as Athene, at her feast, to touch both dance and song." Can’t wait to see you soon. It’s a quote related to Goodbye friend…. This is often attributed to Marcus Aurelius, reflecting on the Stoic philosophy of living in the present and accepting the natural course of life, including death. It encourages embracing life's moments without excessive attachment or fear of its end."

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, one fan speculated, "My suspicion is that they’re possibly moving into a new era, previous era was kinda industrial if you will and whatnot. Not sure what is to come, but I know they have skills in all types of moods musically."