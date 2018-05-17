The guys in Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves are pretty tight. In fact, it was Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext who stepped in for Ivan Moody last year when he required time off from the band. So it's no surprise that the Bad Wolves guys had something fun in store for guitarist Zoltan Bathory on his birthday.

Imagine being onstage performing with your band, when all of a sudden five doppelgangers show up. That was the case for Bathory, as he was quickly surrounded by the members of Bad Wolves all wearing dreadlock wigs as a show of love for the birthday boy.

You can watch via the tweet below the action as it happens, with the guys coming out onstage during FFDP's "Burn MF" performance. The song ends with Moody also encouraging the audience to salute the birthday boy, offering his own tribute of "Hail, Zoltan" at the end of the song.

The love fest between Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves continues with more shows on their current run, and Bad Wolves will also reunite with Five Finger Death Punch this summer for dates after their co-headline tour with From Ashes to New in June. See Five Finger Death Punch's scheduled dates here and Bad Wolves' touring itinerary here.

Five Finger Death Punch return with their latest album, And Justice for None, tomorrow (May 18).

