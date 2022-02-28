Poll: What’s the Best Chevelle Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Chevelle song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is Chevelle, one of the predominant bands in contemporary rock.

Chevelle were formed in Illinois in 1995 by brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler. Matt Scott was their original bassist, but then the Loefflers' third brother Joe joined in 1996, and remained until 2005. During that time period, the band released three studio albums — 1999's Point #1, 2002's Wonder What's Next and 2004's This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In).

Their second record served as their breakthrough, as it spawned the hits "Send the Pain Below," "Closure" and "The Red," and still remains their most commercially successful release. It reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200, and has sold over two million copies since it came out. Its follow-up did chart higher, though, peaking at No. 8.

Joe Loeffler parted ways with Chevelle shortly after their third album, and they've played with a few different bassists since. They put out another six records after his departure, the most recent being 2021's Niratias.

Head below to vote for your favorite Chevelle song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Rage Against the Machine songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.