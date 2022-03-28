Poll: What’s the Best Godsmack Album? – Vote Now

Godsmack have released seven studio albums since their inception in 1995, but which of them is the best? You have the power to decide in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll!

The rockers' 1998 self-titled album is generally considered their debut, but there's a bit of a backstory behind it. The record was initially called All Wound Up, and was released in 1997 through an independent label called EK Records. However, once Godsmack signed their major label deal with Universal and Republic, it was remastered and reissued the following year, and the title was changed to the band's name. Landing at No. 22 on the Billboard 200, the album was a success, and earned the band a slot on Ozzfest.

Following their self-titled effort was 2000's Awake and 2003's Faceless, which was their first to go No. 1. IV came out in 2005, The Oracle five years later, 1000hp in 2014 and When Legends Rise in 2018. It's been nearly four years since the band has put a proper album out, but frontman Sully Erna apparently moved to Florida last year in order to work on new material, so hopefully we'll be hearing something fresh soon.

As usual, only studio albums count for the sake of the poll, so live records and EPs aren't mentioned. Head below to vote for your favorite Godsmack album, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed.

During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Guns N' Roses album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

