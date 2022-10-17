Poll: What’s the Best Rage Against the Machine Album? – Vote Now

Few bands are as unique both sonically and thematically as Rage Against the Machine, whose political-infused rap-metal helped them rise to the top during the '90s. They only released a couple of albums during their career, but they were all powerful nonetheless. Which is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Rap-rock and rap-metal existed prior to Rage Against the Machine, but they were responsible for helping to turn it into its own genre. Funky beats combined with powerful instrumentation and socially-conscious lyrics made them stand out against other artists attempting rap-fusions at the time, and their 1992 self-titled debut album was an extremely strong initial statement — especially because it was released the same day that year's presidential election took place in the U.S.

It didn't take long for Rage to become chart-toppers. Their debut was successful, but 1996's Evil Empire earned them their first No. 1 album, with songs such as "People of the Sun," "Bulls on Parade" and "Down Rodeo." The rockers followed suit with their third and perhaps most well-known record, 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles. For the sake of keeping the poll only to Rage's own original material, 2000's Renegades has been omitted, as it consists solely of cover songs.

