Poll: What’s the Best Weezer Album? – Vote Now

Weezer have released self-titled albums with nearly every color of the rainbow, in addition to a handful of other ones with unique titles — but which is their greatest piece of work? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Weezer signed with Geffen Records in 1993, and then released their debut album, which is also referred to as the Blue Album, the following year. Thanks to the popularity of MTV at the time, their first two singles "Undone — The Sweater Song" and "Buddy Holly" were extremely successful as they were put into heavy rotation on the channel. The third single, "Say It Ain't So," also landed on many charts, so the band was off to a great start success-wise.

Following the success of the Blue Album, Weezer were going to create a rock opera, but when Rivers Cuomo began attending Harvard University, he ended up writing material for an album that would be titled Pinkerton instead, which had a much darker aura about it than its predecessor and came out in 1996.

The band took a break after Pinkerton, as it didn't live up to the success of the Blue Album, and then returned with a second self-titled album in 2001, which became known as the Green Album. And, since then, they've released another four albums titled Weezer, but are referred to as the color of their album covers — Red Album, White Album, Teal Album and Black Album.

But, they released quite a few others in between, including 2005's Make Believe, which was their highest-charting release on the Billboard 200 chart.

Head below to vote for your Weezer album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Nine Inch Nails album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.