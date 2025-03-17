VOTE: Better Era – White Zombie vs. Rob Zombie?

Which era of Rob Zombie's career was the better period, his time with White Zombie or after he went solo? That's our battle in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Rob Zombie famously started out his career with White Zombie, the horror-heavy industrial metal rockers that formed in 1985 and issued four studio albums over the course of their career. It was 1993 when they received their big breakout with "Thunder Kiss '65," and they continued to string together such standout hits as "Black Sunshine," "More Human Than Human," "Electric Head Pt. 2" and "Super-Charger Heaven" in the years that followed.

READ MORE: Rob Zombie Comments on Backlash Over New Children's Book

Rob Zombie made his exit permanent with 1998's Hellbilly Deluxe solo album that gave us "Dragula" and "Living Dead Girl," while future years would feature such songs as "Feel So Numb," "Never Gonna Stop," "Foxy Foxy," "Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown," "In the Age of the Consecrated Vampire We All Get High" and "The Triumph of King Freak."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the Chuck's Fight Club challengers on Monday's airing at 8PM. Individual battles will be made for both sides in the 8PM hours on Tuesday and Wednesday's shows. You'll have the chance to continue letting your votes count by ranking each participant using the voting tool at the bottom of this post. And then Friday at 8PM the winner will be featured in a rock block on Loudwire Nights.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.