VOTE: Better Metallica ‘Load’ Song – ‘Hero of the Day’ vs. ‘Until It Sleeps’

In honor of Metallica's massive Load deluxe box set, Loudwire Nights has decided to pit the two biggest Load singles against each other for this week's Chuck's Fight Club. So who do you got - "Hero of the Day" or "Until It Sleeps"?

On one hand, Metallica leaned into the melancholy with "Hero of the Day." The mid-tempo track kept a darkened vibe throughout, with moments of heavier jamming midway into the track. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and the corresponding video was one of the more lighthearted clips from the band in which they posed a various TV personalities.

Meanwhile, "Until It Sleeps" offered a more stylized and surreal video to fit its creepy overtones. The track is a bit more aggressive in nature, chugging along with Metallica's guitarist and James Hetfield's powerful vocal. It also topped the Mainstream Rock Chart and helped solidify the Load album as a commercial success.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup on Monday. Individual arguments will be made for both songs during the 8PM hour of Tuesday and Wednesday's Loudwire Nights shows while fans continue to vote. Then on Friday, your rankings will be tallied and the winning song with the higher percentage will be featured in the 8PM hour of the Loudwire Nights radio show.

