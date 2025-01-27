VOTE: Better New Shinedown Song – ‘365’ vs. ‘Dance, Kid, Dance’

Which is the better of the two new Shinedown songs - "365" or "Dance, Kid, Dance"?

If you're a Shinedown fan, you're no doubt reveling in the idea of having TWO brand new songs to digest and this feels like a perfect time to break them down and pick a winner in Loudwire Nights' weekly Chuck's Fight Club battle.

Now moving forward after the Planet Zero album cycle, Shinedown have showcased two differently styled new tracks that provide a bit of range for listeners.

"We needed to approach everything different this time," admits singer Brent Smith. "The last two albums were both conceptual so it was important for us to really ask ourselves creatively where do we want to go. The answer to that was we want to go everywhere so there was no specific direction. We just started writing, and let the new songs guide us. I also think we stopped saying 'why' and started saying 'why not?.'"

Both new songs were co-written by Shinedown's Brent Smith and Eric Bass, along with Dave Bassett. Bass produced both tracks at his Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

About "365"

Shinedown find the mid-tempo sweet spot on "365," a melodically hypnotic track that features a Def Leppard 'Hysteria'-esque guitar tone permeating the reflective song. Brent Smith lyrically sings from a point of reflection, finding a spark of better days in a favorite song and wishing for a different outcome of a since concluded relationship.

Shinedown, "365"

About "Dance, Kid, Dance"

Where "365" is more melodic, Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance" is more of a banger. Barry Kerch's hard-hitting drum beat sets the pace off the bat for a faster-pace driving anthemic rocker.

The track serves as cautionary tale, sharing concern for the younger generation inundated with a glut of messaging and evolving social norms. The song is one in which the band is definitely making a statement.

You can pick up both "365" and "Dance Kid Dance" here.

Shinedown, "Dance, Kid, Dance"

It should also be noted that Shinedown will be hitting the road on the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour starting April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. Two legs of North American shows have been announced with Bush, Beartooth and Morgan Wade providing support. You can visit the band's website for all the stops and ticketing info.

