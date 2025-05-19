VOTE: Better Ozzy Osbourne Album – ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ vs. ‘Diary of a Madman’

As we get close in on Ozzy Osbourne's final performance, this week we're taking a look at Ozzy's solo work and asking you to name Ozzy's best solo album. The Loudwire Nights audience is tasked with picking between the singer's first two efforts outside of Black Sabbath - Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman.

Freshly free from Black Sabbath, Ozzy surrounded himself with great players including the incomparable guitarist Randy Rhoads and yielded an instant classic in Blizzard of Ozz. The album generated such iconic metal favorites as "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley," while fans also gravitated to such songs as "Goodbye to Romance" and "I Don't Know." The record only peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but went on to achieving a five times platinum certification in the U.S.

Wasting no time in capitalizing on the momentum for the first record, Ozzy and his band returned a year later with Diary of a Madman. There was no such thing as a sophomore slump here as the album yielded three big singles in "Flying High Again," "Over the Mountain" and "Tonight." The album topped out at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified triple platinum for sales in the U.S.

Two great albums, but which is better?

