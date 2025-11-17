VOTE: Better Ozzy Osbourne Decade – 1980s vs. 2000s

In a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career, there are typically a lot of highs. For Ozzy Osbourne, we're pitting two of the best decades of his solo career against each other and giving you the chance to tell us which one was better. That's the debate the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Fresh off his split with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne kicked off his solo career with 1980's Blizzard of Ozz album. The '80s also gave us Diary of a Madman, Bark at the Moon, The Ultimate Sin and No Rest for the Wicked. Those albums yielded such standouts as "Crazy Train," "Flying High Again," "Bark At the Moon," "Shot in the Dark" and "Miracle Mile" among others.

Then let's flash forward to the 2000s, a decade that kicked off with 2001's Down to Earth and yielded the Under Cover and Black Rain albums as well. Ozzy was well established as a solo artist at this point and hitting his groove with such standouts as "Gets Me Through," "Dreamer," "I Don't Wanna Stop," a stellar cover of The Beatles' 'In My Life" and a collaborative recording of "Changes" with his daughter Kelly.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both eras on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked era will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

