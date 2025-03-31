VOTE: Better Rock Hitmakers – Shinedown vs. Three Days Grace

Shinedown and Three Days Grace have been slugging it out for several years now for the most No. 1 songs on the Mainstream Rock chart, but which of these two hit making bands rules in the hearts and ears of music fans? That's our Chuck's Fight Club battle this week on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Shinedown made their debut on the Mainstream Rock chart back in 2003 with "Fly From the Inside." Their first chart-topping single came in 2005 with "Save Me." And in the years since they've strung together an impressing string of hit songs including "Devour," "Second Chance," "Sound of Madness," "Bully," "Unity," "Cut the Cord," "Get Up," "Attention Attention," "Atlas Falls," "Planet Zero," "A Symptom of Being Human" and their latest chart-topper, "Dance, Kid, Dance."

Three Days Grace Also made their Mainstream Rock chart debut in 2003 with "I Hate Everything About You." They didn't wait long to top the chart as "Just Like You," their second single, was their first to hit No. 1. Much like Shinedown, they've scored an impressive collection of hit songs including "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "Never Too Late," "Break," "The Good Life," "Chalk Outline," "Misery Loves My Company," "Painkiller," "I Am Machine," "The Mountain," "So-Called Life," "Lifetime" and their current chart-topping single "Mayday."

That's some amazing consistency for both bands.

So here's how it works. Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the Chuck's Fight Club battle in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands at 8PM on Tuesday and Wednesday's show. You'll have all week to use the form at the bottom of this post to rank the two bands. Then, at 8PM on Friday, your votes will be tallied and the winning band will be featured in a rock block on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.